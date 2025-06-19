Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

