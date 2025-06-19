Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

