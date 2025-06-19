PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Position Lifted by Clg LLC

Clg LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 1.6% of Clg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clg LLC owned 0.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,104,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.