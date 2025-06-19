ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.59 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.48 and a 200-day moving average of $503.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

