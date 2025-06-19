Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

