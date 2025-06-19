Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,310 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,149,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,906.48. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 34,287 shares of company stock worth $384,470 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

