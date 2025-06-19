GFS Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

