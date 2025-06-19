Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 467,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Olin by 5,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Olin Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Olin stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.53. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

