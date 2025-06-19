iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,217,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWB opened at $327.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.88 and its 200-day moving average is $319.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.