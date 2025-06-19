Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $25.00. Hino Motors shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Hino Motors Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 90.57% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.