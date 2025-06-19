Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

