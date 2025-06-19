Clg LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Clg LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Clg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 189,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 298,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

