8,346 Shares in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

