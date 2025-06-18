White Wing Wealth Management Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 15.5% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
