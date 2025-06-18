NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FTEC opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.