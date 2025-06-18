Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

