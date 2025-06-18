Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

