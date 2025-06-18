QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.