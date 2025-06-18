DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

