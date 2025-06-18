Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Short Interest Update

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTP. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,587,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PSTP stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

