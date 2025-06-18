Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,679 shares of company stock worth $8,584,776. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE KR opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

