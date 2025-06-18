Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 56.8%

NASDAQ APPS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.58. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 437,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.