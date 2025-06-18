PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.