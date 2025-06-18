Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

