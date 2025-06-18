PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PUREfi Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day moving average is $270.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

