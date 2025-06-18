Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,482,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 3,355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,482.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
