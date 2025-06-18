Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.