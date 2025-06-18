Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

UK opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

