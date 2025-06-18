Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

