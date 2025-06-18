Aspiriant LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

