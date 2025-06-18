LifeWealth Investments LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

