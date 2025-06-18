GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

