Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,956,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.50.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
