LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Sabra Healthcare REIT accounts for about 0.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Insider Activity at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

