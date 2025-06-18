Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Korn/Ferry International updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.260 EPS.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

