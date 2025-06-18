Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

