iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after buying an additional 241,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.