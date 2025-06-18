Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $61,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 136,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 228,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

