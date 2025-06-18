John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 10.0%

WLY stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 157,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

