Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

