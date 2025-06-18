Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,084,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

