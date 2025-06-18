Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 7,573 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 4.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

