Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day moving average of $275.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.