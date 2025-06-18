Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

