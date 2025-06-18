Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average is $177.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

