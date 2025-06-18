Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

