NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

