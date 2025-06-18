ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $759.86 on Monday. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

