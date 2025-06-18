PSI Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

BA stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

