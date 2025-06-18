JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,615 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

